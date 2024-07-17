Wednesday, July 17, 2024

1756 GMT — At least 292 Palestinians lost their lives due to Israel's closure of the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza, local authorities have said.

"Among the victims were injured people who were supposed to receive treatment in hospitals outside Gaza, but died as they waited for the opening of the Rafah crossing," the media office in Gaza said.

The media office estimates that more than 3,500 patients and injured people have been denied exit via the crossing since Israel's capture of the terminal last May.

Around 2,500 patients have also applied to leave Gaza via the Rafah crossing for medical attention abroad.

"Israel's closure of the crossing prevents these people from travelling for treatment, which leaves them at risk of death," the media office warned.

More updates 👇

1852 GMT — US military declares end of troubled Gaza aid pier mission

The US military's problem-plagued mission to deliver aid to Gaza via a temporary pier has ended, a senior American officer has said.

"The maritime surge mission involving the pier is complete, so there's no more need to use the pier," Vice Admiral Brad Cooper told journalists.

1817 GMT — Families of Israeli hostages urge Netanyahu to arrange swap deal

Families of Israeli hostages have demanded Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu evening to arrange a deal to bring back their relatives before his upcoming trip to Washington.

This came in a protest organised by the families in Tel Aviv during which nearly 300 people participated and marched towards the headquarters of the Defense Ministry, according to the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

"No travel without a deal,” reads a banner waved by protesters as they carried photos of the hostages, referring to Netanyahu's planned visit to the United States.

"This is the moment we tell Netanyahu; you won't travel until we bring everyone back – now," they chanted.

1806 GMT — Israeli Knesset rejects bill for official inquiry into Oct. 7

The Knesset (Israel's parliament) has voted evening against a bill to establish an official commission to investigate the Oct. 7.

The bill was rejected by a narrow margin, with 53 members voting against it and 51 in favour.

The proposal was introduced by Knesset member Orit Farkash-Hacohen from the National Camp Party, led by former War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz, according to the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

“Those who can't take responsibility, learn from mistakes, and draw lessons do not deserve to be leaders," Farkash-Hacohen said before the vote.

"The public deserves answers, as do the bereaved families, soldiers, and the families of the kidnapped," she added.

1559 GMT — Resolutions on Gaza 'have remained ink on paper': Russia to UN

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has criticised the UN Security Council and said its resolutions on Gaza have failed to stop the bloodshed in occupied Palestinian territories.

Lavrov said at a Security Council meeting on the Middle East, chaired by Russia, that it is the fourth time in 10 months that the Council has met at the ministerial level.

"Four resolutions have been adopted. However, the ongoing bloodshed in the occupied Palestinian territories only reaffirms that all of these decisions have remained ink on paper," said the Russian diplomat.

Lavrov noted that "a frank and honest conversation is needed" to immediately stop the bloodshed, and the suffering of civilians and move toward a long-term settlement.

"The large-scale military operation which Israel has conducted, together with its American ally, has resulted in horrifying statistics in terms of casualties and destruction in 300 days in 10 months," said the foreign minister.

1547 GMT — Israeli drone crashes in occupied West Bank: military

An Israeli drone has crashed in the occupied West Bank, according to the military.

A military statement cited a "technical malfunction" for the crash that occurred in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the city of Tulkarem.

The army said there was no concern about information leakage, saying an investigation has been launched into the incident.

1545 GMT — Israel’s Eilat Port in 'near-total' shutdown amid Houthi attacks: Report

The Port of Eilat in southern Israel has been in "near-total" shutdown since Yemen's Houthi group (Ansar Allah) started attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea, according to Israeli media.

The crisis has prompted the port owner to consider laying off half of the workforce at the port if financial assistance from the government is not received, the Israeli newspaper Calcalist reported.

"The Port of Eilat has been almost entirely closed for eight months since the Houthis started attacking ships passing through the Red Sea," the newspaper said.

1512 GMT — Israel seizing occupied West Bank land over European nations' recognition of Palestine: EU's Borrell

Israel continues to seize land in the occupied West Bank in response to some European countries' decisions to recognise the state of Palestine, the EU's foreign policy chief has said.

"Inside EU, we have different views from member states (on recognition of Palestinian statehood). This is a political decision. They will push for the two-state solution. This is a confirmation of our will to get this goal, so let's do it now," Josep Borrell told Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya English in an exclusive interview.

"Some countries believe it is not the moment to recognise Palestine as a state. It can maybe be even counterproductive. It can trigger reaction from the Israeli government, as it happened," Borrell added.

1446 GMT — Situation in Gaza is 'a moral stain on us all': Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his demand for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave is "a moral stain on us all."

Guterres said in a statement read by his chief of staff, Courtenay Rattray, that there is a need for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and unconditional release of all hostages. He noted that talks with Egypt, Qatar and the US to reach a deal to release the hostages and get a ceasefire are continuing with some reported progress.

"The parties must reach such a deal now. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is a moral stain on us all," said the UN chief. He warned that the humanitarian support system in Gaza is close to collapse and there is a complete breakdown of public order.

1349 GMT — Health Ministry in Gaza issues desperate appeal to save health care system

Health Ministry in Gaza has issued a desperate appeal for providing electric generators to help salvage the ailing health care system in the besieged enclave.

In a statement, the ministry emphasised the critical need to purchase essential generators to ensure hospitals can continue functioning.

“For approximately nine months, the health care facilities have heavily relied on diesel-powered generators, which operate around the clock,” the statement said.

“However, many of these generators have suffered significant technical failures, making repairs difficult. Some have even been directly targeted and destroyed by the aggressive Israeli forces,” it added.

1328 GMT — Israeli delegation arrives in Cairo to continue ceasefire talks

An Israeli delegation arrived in Egypt to continue ceasefire talks as Israel and Hamas consider the latest proposal, three Egyptian airport officials have said.

The Israeli delegation includes six officials, the airport officials said without disclosing identities.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to discuss the arrival with the media.

1321 GMT — Israeli strike kills 7, including 3 children, in southern Gaza

Seven people, including three children, were killed and many others injured in an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza, the Health Ministry has said.

The attack targeted a house in Abasan al Kabira area in Khan Younis, the ministry said in a statement.

1219 GMT — Illegal Israeli settlers restrict Palestinian access to water

In the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, illegal Israeli settlers have increasingly obstructed around 120 Palestinian families from accessing the El-Auja water source, impacting their ability to water livestock and maintain their agricultural practices.

Approximately three months ago, one of the illegal Israeli settlers who usurped Palestinian land established an "illegal settlement" near the Al-Auja water source.

Palestinians in the area reported that an Israeli settler who owns a flock of sheep has taken over the region and is obstructing access to irrigation water to displace the local Palestinians.

1211 GMT — Netanyahu puts difficulties to Israel's prisoner swap deal with Hamas: Defence minister

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of putting difficulties in efforts aimed at reaching a prisoner swap agreement with Hamas.

"If a deal is not signed in the next two weeks, the fate of the hostages is sealed," Gallant said during a close meeting cited by Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

He said conditions for a deal with Hamas have matured, but Netanyahu is putting difficulties in order not to lose his coalition members Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

1201 GMT — Palestine condemns Israel's land seizure in occupied West Bank