A painting of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh covers a broken wall of a damaged house in the war-ravaged Syrian city of Idlib.

Another broken wall on another damaged house shows a painting of a digital camera with the word "Press" written on it. Blood trickles through the camera's lens. The work is artist Salam Hamid's reimagination of Israel's attack on the media amid Tel Aviv's genocidal onslaught on Gaza.

In town square demonstrations over the past several months, Syrian women have been voicing full-throated demands for a "free Palestine," pointing out that Idlib shares Gaza's pain of "one wound" – of women and children caught in the horrors of wars.

Far away from the killing fields of the besieged enclave of Gaza, women in Idlib are expressing their solidarity with Palestinians in words and deeds – from art and crafts to public demonstrations denouncing the Israeli oppression of Palestinians, especially the brutal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 39,000 people since October 2023.

"We have been living in a state of war in Idlib for more than 13 years, so we know the meaning of loss, fear, bombing, and displacement," said Aliya al Shami, a 30-year-old artisan who works at a handicrafts centre in Idlib.

"We have also suffered repeatedly from the bombing of hospitals and schools. It is not strange that we, the Syrians in the northwest of the country, especially the displaced and refugees, stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza because we have lived through similar moments of fear. Oppressed and wronged people support each other," Al Shami told TRT World.

She is among millions of people displaced by the bloody war in Syria that has killed hundreds of thousands since 2011.

Nestled in northwestern Syria, Idlib Governorate is a testament to the country's rich cultural tapestry. Its allure stems from abundant natural resources, fertile agricultural lands, plentiful water sources, and captivating natural beauty.

However, the years of war have taken a heavy toll on the region, leaving behind a trail of death and devastation wrought by relentless airstrikes and artillery bombardments unleashed by Bashar al Assad's regime on the opposition stronghold.

Entire towns, neighbourhoods, and villages have been reduced to rubble, their once vibrant communities scattered and displaced.

'Life' amid war

Al Shami is among 40 women trained in different handicrafts at the Life educational centre—pottery, mosaic painting, wood carving, and making scented candles and soap—under a project titled "My Skills" launched in October 2023.

The Life centre focuses on training and rehabilitating women who are breadwinners or have lost their family breadwinners, teaching them vocational skills.

Speaking to TRT World, project manager Shaza Barakat said, "All the pieces produced in the project are handmade with utmost care. Upon completion, the pieces will be shipped to European countries for exhibitions there. Therefore, the women chose the topic of solidarity with the people of Gaza because they are brothers in belonging and destiny, and our hearts are with them."

Barakat added, "We in Idlib live in a besieged area like our people in Gaza. The women chose to stand in solidarity with them…to express our sorrow for them, in addition to reminding the world of the violations being committed and the Arab blood that is being shed every day."

The women in the centre have produced paintings of the Al Aqsa Mosque, the Dome of the Rock, the map of the State of Palestine, and others.

As Al Shami prepared her tools – including stones, a cutter, and artistic colours – she expressed her desire to donate some of her earnings from the mosaic paintings to the suffering people of Gaza.

"Palestine is a country with a right, and supporting it is instinctive from the hearts of all of us. Our paintings express what is in our hearts. It is our duty to use art to present a visual message about the Palestinian cause…and the right of the Palestinian people to return to their land," she said.

Art of caricature

Syrian women are also expressing their solidarity with Gaza artistically through works such as murals condemning the targeting of journalists, videos comparing the suffering of Idlib to Israel's actions against the Palestinian people, and paintings expressing their refusal to submit and surrender, as well as affirming the Palestinians' right to defend their land.

Cartoonist Amani Al Ali has used her art to convey the suffering of Syrians during the years of war, from shelling, displacement, and forced migration due to the regime's bombing of opposition-controlled areas. She has also shed light on the injustice suffered by the people of Gaza.

"At first, my cartoons focused on social issues before I moved on to drawing political issues. I draw the suffering of the oppressed, and I convey the concerns of the displaced and oppressed people. And I convey scenes of injustice and oppression, whether it is the bombing of innocents, or the voices of detainees, or the world's inaction and the absence of humanity," Al Ali told TRT World.

As the war in Palestine unfolded, her art also focused "on the suffering of our people in Gaza."

She said she believes that the Palestinian cause is "part of our nature and our beliefs," and solidarity with them "is imposed on us by our religion and our humanity."