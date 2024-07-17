Italy's competition watchdog said that it was investigating the luxury fashion groups Armani and Dior over allegations they used supplies from firms that underpaid and overworked their staff.

As part of the probe, the AGCM watchdog and the Guardia di Finanza financial police on Tuesday carried out inspections at the headquarters of Giorgio Armani SpA and GA Operations SpA as well as Christian Dior Italia Srl, the watchdog said on Wednesday.

In a statement, it said an investigation had been opened into alleged unfair commercial practices.

"In some cases the companies may have used supplies from workshops employing workers who would receive inadequate wages," it said.

The staff are also alleged to have worked "hours in excess of the legal limits and in inadequate health and safety conditions, in contrast to the boasted levels of production excellence", it said.