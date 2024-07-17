BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Italy watchdog probes Armani, Dior over supplier labour practices
Italy's competition watchdog AGCM – in tandem with the Guardia di Finanza financial police – inspects headquarters of Giorgio Armani SpA, GA Operations SpA as well as Christian Dior Italia Srl.
Italy watchdog probes Armani, Dior over supplier labour practices
A company logo is pictured outside a Giorgio Armani store in Vienna, Austria. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
July 17, 2024

Italy's competition watchdog said that it was investigating the luxury fashion groups Armani and Dior over allegations they used supplies from firms that underpaid and overworked their staff.

As part of the probe, the AGCM watchdog and the Guardia di Finanza financial police on Tuesday carried out inspections at the headquarters of Giorgio Armani SpA and GA Operations SpA as well as Christian Dior Italia Srl, the watchdog said on Wednesday.

In a statement, it said an investigation had been opened into alleged unfair commercial practices.

"In some cases the companies may have used supplies from workshops employing workers who would receive inadequate wages," it said.

The staff are also alleged to have worked "hours in excess of the legal limits and in inadequate health and safety conditions, in contrast to the boasted levels of production excellence", it said.

RelatedItalian watchdog slaps Facebook with $8M fine over data usage
RECOMMENDED

Inadequate health and safety conditions

The watchdog is also looking into possible violations of the consumer code in the way some companies in the Armani and Dior groups promoted and sold clothes and accessories.

"In both cases, the companies may have issued untrue statements about their ethics and social responsibility, in particular with regard to working conditions and compliance with the law by their suppliers," it said.

"Moreover, the companies emphasised craftsmanship and quality. However, in order to make certain articles and clothing accessories the companies allegedly used supplies from workshops and factories employing workers who would receive inadequate wages," it added.

"In addition, such workers would work hours in excess of the legal limits and in inadequate health and safety conditions, in contrast to the production excellence levels the companies pride themselves."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa