WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia, Ukraine each free 95 POWs in latest swap
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Defence Ministry both say 95 of their soldiers have been freed, in an exchange mediated by the UAE.
Russia, Ukraine each free 95 POWs in latest swap
Thousands of POWs have been freed in more than 50 individual exchanges throughout the war — an area where the two sides have been able to strike rare agreements since February 2022. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
July 17, 2024

Russia and Ukraine have released a total of 190 captured soldiers in the latest prisoner exchange between the two sides, officials in Moscow and Kiev announced.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Defence Ministry each said on Wednesday that 95 of their soldiers had been freed.

"We continue to bring our people home. Another 95 defenders have been released from Russian captivity," Zelenskyy said in a post on Telegram.

He said the exchange was mediated by the United Arab Emirates.

"As a result of a negotiation process, 95 Russian servicemen... have been returned," Russia's defence ministry said on Telegram.

Thousands of POWs have been freed in more than 50 individual exchanges throughout the war — an area where the two sides have been able to strike rare agreements since February 2022.

RelatedProtesters gather in Ukraine to show solidarity with Russian-held prisoners

Sporadic exchange of POWs

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June that 1,348 Russian soldiers were being held in Ukrainian captivity and that Russia had detained 6,465 Ukrainian POWs.

RECOMMENDED

Exchanges have taken place sporadically throughout the conflict.

In a rare instance of direct talks between officials from Moscow and Kiev, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said her office met with a counterpart from Ukraine at the exchange.

The first such meeting took place at an exchange in June, Ukraine's human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said at the time.

The officials discussed "joint humanitarian actions, including those related to the reunification of families," Moskalkova said.

Kiev accuses Russia of having forcibly deported thousands of Ukrainian children from the territory which came under Moscow's control and is working to secure their return.

Moscow says children were moved for their own protection.

Several have been returned, including through deals brokered by Qatar.

Explore
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa