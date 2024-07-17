WORLD
Pakistan summons Afghan Taliban envoy over deadly Bannu attack
Islamabad emphasises its concerns over cross-border terrorism and urges the Taliban administration in Afghanistan to take decisive action against perpetrators and prevent future attacks.
The attack was claimed by the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, which Pakistan's military said operates out of neighbouring Afghanistan. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Emir Isci
July 17, 2024

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has summoned the Taliban's deputy head of mission and urged the latter's administration to take action against Afghanistan-based militant groups that Islamabad says attacked a military base this week.

Militants attacked the base in Bannu in northwestern Pakistan, ramming a vehicle loaded with explosives into the perimeter wall and killing eight Pakistani security force members.

The attack was claimed by the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, which Pakistan's military said operates out of neighbouring Afghanistan.

Islamabad says it has consistently taken up the issue of rising cross-border attacks with the Taliban administration, raising tensions between the neighbours whose security forces have clashed at the border in recent years.

The Taliban, whose spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has previously denied allowing the use of Afghan territory by militants.

RelatedSuicide bomber attacks military facility in northwestern Pakistan

Call for action

"Pakistan reiterated its serious concerns over the presence of terror outfits inside Afghanistan that continue to threaten Pakistan's security," Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement.

It urged Taliban authorities to "fully investigate and take immediate, robust and effective action against the perpetrators of the Bannu attack and to prevent the recurrence of such attacks."

Pakistan has carried out intelligence-based operations inside Afghanistan to target militant groups, which the Taliban says included airstrikes in March.

RelatedAfghanistan warns Pakistan of 'consequences' for any cross-border incursion
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
