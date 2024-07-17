Rwandan President Paul Kagame has secured a record fourth term in the election, according to unofficial results.

Chrysologue Karangwa, President of the Electoral Commission of Rwanda, declared Kagame the winner after he received 7,099,810 votes, equating to 99.15 percent of the total 9,071,157 votes cast.

Kagame, 66, representing the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), defeated his closest rival, Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party, who garnered 38,301 votes (0.53 percent), and Phillipe Mpayimana, who received 22,753 votes (0.32 percent).

This election marks Rwanda's fourth since the 1994 genocide, with citizens voting for both the presidential and parliamentary seats.

The counting of parliamentary votes is still underway, with over 500 candidates competing for 80 seats in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of parliament.