WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bounty set for first downing of Ukraine's F-16s
As Western nations prepare to deliver F-16s to Ukraine, a Russian fracking company announces a reward for neutralising the first fighter jet.
Bounty set for first downing of Ukraine's F-16s
Ukraine is set to receive the first batch of F-16s by the end of this year.  / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
July 17, 2024

The first Russian solider who would shot down Ukraine's F-16 fighter jet will be rewarded $170,000 (15 million rubles).

Russian oil drilling company Fores has announced the reward and the country's Ministry of Defense endorsed it by sharing a video of the company's deputy CEO, Ilya Potanin, on its Telegram channel.

"There will be a reward for destroying the F-15 and F-16 fighter jets,” Potanin, said in a video published by the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

A batch of 60 F-16 fighter jets, which Western nations plan to deliver to Ukraine, will be a significant addition to Kiev's military defense.

The US, along with Belgium, Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands, has committed to providing F-16s by the end of this year. The Dutch government recently revealed that the initial batch of 24 jets is set for imminent transfer.

“We will reward the destruction of F-15 and F-16 fighter jets,” stated Potanin, echoing statements made by his company’s CEO during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum earlier this summer.

RECOMMENDED

Opportunity to earn extra income

Ukraine asserts that these F-16s are crucial for defending against Russian long-range missiles and challenging Moscow’s air superiority on the frontlines. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has downplayed their impact, asserting that Western weapons provided to Kiev have historically failed to alter the conflict’s outcome.

This initiative follows similar actions by Russian entities targeting Western heavy armor. In early 2023, after Washington and its allies supplied Ukraine with US-made Abrams and German-made Leopard tanks, bounties were placed on capturing or destroying such equipment on the battlefield.

“Fores has previously paid out bounties for Western equipment taken out by the Russian military,” Potanin confirmed, citing seven previous instances where rewards were distributed to soldiers and officers for neutralising Western tanks.

In a video released in March, Russian soldiers mocked US President Joe Biden for supplying Abrams tanks to Ukraine, viewing them merely as “regular targets.” They expressed gratitude for the opportunity to earn extra income by destroying these armored vehicles.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa