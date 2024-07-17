Nine months of genocide in Gaza, and counting, there are thousands of Palestinian children living life with at least one amputated limb who are not receiving the medical care they need. Dr. Ghassan Abu Sittah, the British-Palestinian plastic surgeon who operated on countless injured Palestinians in Gaza, estimates there could now be around 5,000 child amputees.

That's up sharply from the end of last year, when around 1,000 Palestinian children in Gaza were forced to undergo the amputation of one or both of their legs, according to UNICEF. More than seven months have passed since that first estimate, and Israel's campaign of genocide shows no signs of slowing down.

"This is the biggest cohort of paediatric amputees in history," Abu Sittah said in March. And as Israeli forces continue attacking Palestinians in Gaza from air, land, and sea, and Israeli authorities continue severely restricting and blocking aid and essentials from entering Gaza, there is hardly a healthcare system left to speak of to provide medical care for these children.

Four-year-old Ghazal and her family were struck by an Israeli tank-fired shell while they were attempting to flee to south Gaza in November 2023.

"The tank made my daughter lose her leg,” Ghazal's mother told a field researcher with Defense for Children International - Palestine (DCIP), where I work as an advocacy officer based in Washington, DC.

"The doctors had to cauterise her leg without anaesthesia. There were some knives in the apartment. They brought a gas jar to heat the knife, and began the amputation of the leg. And (my daughter) was screaming."

Unthinkable pain

Ghazal is not alone in her pain. Many amputations in Gaza are carried out over long hours without anaesthesia—an unthinkable and unbearable amount of pain for a child to endure.

Doctors and medical staff are amputating children's limbs in overcrowded hospitals where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians are seeking shelter and in dark operating rooms without electricity, painkillers, antibiotics, or sterilised supplies, all while under siege by Israeli forces.

Israel’s genocide campaign has brought Gaza’s health care system to its knees. There is no follow-up care or physical therapy. And there are no prosthetics.

A child amputee using a prosthetic limb needs a new prosthesis about once a year, and sometimes even more frequently, depending on their growth. As the child grows, they need continuous care from specialists.

Child amputees from Gaza can face extraordinary complications as their amputations heal, including infections, shrapnel injuries, and continued pain.

Eight-year-old Ritaj, a young Palestinian girl from Juhr Al-Deek, south of Gaza City, survived an Israeli airstrike that killed her family. After two days under the rubble, Ritaj was rescued. Doctors were forced to amputate her leg after several operations, and she is now struggling to heal while displaced in an UNRWA school shelter.

"The doctor checked my leg, and worms fell out!" Ritaj told a DCIP field researcher who visited her at the UNRWA school shelter she is staying at with her aunt. "Every day, I can’t sleep because of the sound of the bombing and I want to sleep because I am in pain from my leg, but I endure."

While some injured Palestinian children in Gaza have managed to keep their limbs, more are facing a lifetime of paralysis and accompanying complications.

Mohammed's story

The war is wounding Gaza's children in other ways.

An Israeli quadcopter fired a bullet that struck 15-year-old Mohammad in the back while he was walking on Salahaddin Street in Gaza City mid-March, according to documentation collected by DCIP.