Hit drama series "Shogun," which transported viewers to early 17th-century Japan, topped television's Emmy nominations, earning 25 nods.

"The Bear" broke the comedy record for most nominations in a single year, with 23, ahead of "Only Murders in the Building" which landed 21.

"True Detective: Night Country," starring Jodie Foster, topped the limited or anthology series section, scoring 19 nominations.

Nominees were announced in a live-streamed ceremony from Los Angeles, with final-round voting for the 76th Emmy Awards scheduled for next month, ahead of the September 15 ceremony.

"Shogun" - adapted from James Clavell's historical fiction novel - portrays the intricate and deadly court politics of feudal Japan.

Television Academy voters were not put off by the show's heavy use of subtitles, showering nominations on its remarkable cast of Japanese heroes and villains, including its stars Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada.

Perhaps surprisingly, though, there was no nomination for Cosmo Jarvis for his portrayal of the marooned English sailor who frames the show's narrative for audiences.

With another two seasons already in the works, "Shogun" is a hot favourite across this year's drama categories.

"It's got everything going for it in terms of acting, writing, directing" and many technical categories, Deadline awards columnist Pete Hammond told AFP.

"Shogun" faces competition from the final season of Netflix's British royal saga "The Crown," and Apple's "The Morning Show," starring Jennifer Aniston.

Set in a chaotic Chicago restaurant run by a group of close-knit but abrasive and occasionally abusive chefs, "The Bear" topped the comedy categories, making history with its 23 nominations.

The previous record set in 2009 was held by Alec Baldwin's "30 Rock."

"The Bear," a big winner for its debut season at the last Emmys, returned with an even more ambitious and experimental second run.

Sumptuous montages of Michelin star-level dishes were paired with extraordinary episodes like "Fishes" -- an hour-long portrait of a dysfunctional family tearing itself apart over one excruciating dinner.

Bizarrely entered in the comedy categories, despite dealing with hard-hitting issues like grief and addiction, "The Bear" is up against shows including "Hacks," "Abbott Elementary," "Only Murders in the Building" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."