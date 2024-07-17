Firefighters in China have pulled six bodies from a shopping centre, state media reported, with an unknown number still trapped after a blaze broke out in a 14-storey building.

The blaze started on Wednesday in a shopping centre at the foot of the building, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Footage broadcast by CCTV and shared on social media showed thick black smoke billowing out of the tower, located in Zigong in southwestern Sichuan province.

Around 30 people were rescued from the shopping complex, with the fire extinguished by rescuers around 8:20 pm (1220 GMT), CCTV said.

Later footage provided by a drone operator showed firetrucks and other first responders blocking off the road late at night, continuing to spray down the charred building.

"Six people have been killed," CCTV reported, adding that search and rescue operations were continuing with people still trapped.

Zigong's emergency services department received news about the fire at around 6:10 pm and immediately dispatched firefighters to extinguish the blaze, the broadcaster said.

Other unverified images shared on social media show people gathered in front of the burning building.