Former United States president Donald Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt on Saturday, July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania. The now-Republican nominee was telling supporters at a rally that immigration poses an existential threat to the country's nationhood when the attack began. A bullet hit his right ear and he quickly dropped to the ground.

More shots rang out, fired from a rooftop some 135 metres away. In the crowd behind Trump, a local firefighter and father of two named Corey Comperatore died while shielding his family. Two other spectators were seriously injured.

With the immediacy that befits an eternally online, deeply interconnected society, horror instantly begat speculation about the shooter's motivation. Was this a lone wolf or a coordinated attack? Was the objective ideological? And toward what end? Some conspiracists pondered a "false flag" operation, deliberately engineered to help Trump. Others blamed nefarious opposition from "the Left."

While that investigation continues, the earliest picture that emerged of the perpetrator—who was shot dead by Secret Service snipers within seconds of opening fire—is shockingly familiar in a country where mass shootings are a too-common occurrence.

Corey Comperatore was killed, and Donald Trump nearly assassinated, by a 20-year-old white male whom former classmates described as a social outcast.

Foregone conclusion?

Another debate erupted just as instantaneously. Given America's deeply divided, highly politicised culture, the question unsurprisingly arose about what the attempt on Trump's life would mean for his chances in the 2024 presidential election.

According to witnesses, at least one Trump supporter said as much in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, crying out "Trump was just re-elected!"

When President Joe Biden cancelled campaign events and anti-Trump television ads in a show of unity, many of his supporters—while agreeing with the necessity of those actions—seemed to throw up their hands in defeat.

The assassination attempt was history in the making, and surely history rendered the judgement: It was all over. Surely Trump, already leading in several important polls, had locked up the election.

As a historian of American politics, I submit an answer: I don't know. And neither does anybody else. Although many insta-pundits used history to argue that surviving an assassination guarantees political victory, history in fact says no such thing. We simply do not know what, if any, effect the shooting will have on the presidential race.

Political violence

What history does teach us, sadly, is that Biden was wrong when he said there was "no place in America for this type of violence."

Perhaps he was speaking aspirationally, about what could or should be true. But as a matter of history, political violence is deeply embedded in American public life, and not just in the distant past.

In 2011, then-Representative Gabby Giffords (a Democrat from Arizona) survived a gunshot wound to the head in a mass outdoor shooting that killed six people. In 2017, Rep. Steve Scalise (a Republican from Louisiana) was shot and badly injured, along with several others, while practising for a Congressional baseball game.

The long and tragic history of political violence, including assassinations (attempted and completed) of presidents and presidential candidates, teaches us that it is impossible to predict what their consequences will be.