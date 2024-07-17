US President Joe Biden has said he would consider dropping out of the presidential race if a "medical condition” emerged.

Biden made the remarks in a video clip from an interview with Ed Gordon of BET News, set to air later on Wednesday.

The Democratic President was asked if there was any reason that would make him reconsider staying in the presidential race.

"If I had some medical condition that emerged... if doctors came to me and said, 'you got this problem, that problem,'" Biden said in response.

A growing number of Democrats in Congress are publicly calling on Biden to end his reelection bid after the 81-year-old incumbent's halting debate performance against Republican rival Donald Trump.

In the interview, Biden appears to acknowledged his poor performance.

"I made a serious mistake in the whole debate," he said.

"When I originally ran, you may remember, Ed, I said I was going to be a transitional candidate, and I thought I would be able to move from this, pass it on to someone else," he told Gordon.