California Rep. Adam Schiff became the highest-profile Democrat to call for US president Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid, even as the party pushed ahead with plans for a virtual vote to formally make Biden its nominee in the first week of August.

The move to schedule the roll call, which would come weeks before the Democratic National Convention opens in Chicago on Aug. 19, follows nearly 20 Democratic members of Congress calling on Biden to withdraw from the presidential race in the wake of his dismal debate performance against Republican former President Donald Trump last month.

Among Democrats nationwide, nearly two-thirds say Biden should step aside and let his party nominate a different candidate, according to a new AP-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research poll — sharply undercutting Biden's post-debate claim that "average Democrats" are still with him even if some "big names" are turning on him.

"Defeating Donald Trump"

"While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch," Schiff said in a statement. "And in doing so, secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election."

Schiff is a prominent Democrat on his own, and his statement will also be watched because of his proximity to Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

It was Pelosi who revived questions about Biden post-debate, when she said recently that "it’s up to the president" to decide what to do — even though Biden had fully stated he had no intention of stepping aside.

The former House speaker publicly supports the president, but has fielded calls from Democrats since debate night questioning what’s next.

In response to Schiff's comments, the Biden campaign pointed to what it called "extensive support" for him and his reelection bid from members of Congress in key swing states, as well as from the Congressional Black and Hispanic caucuses.

Biden is traveling in Nevada this week, and the campaign noted that he's been joined on the trip by "nearly a dozen" Congressional Black Caucus members.

Virtual roll call

Still, Schiff's announcement came after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries encouraged the party to delay for a week plans to hold the virtual vote to renominate Biden, which could have taken place as soon as Sunday, according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

The Democratic National Committee' s rulemaking arm is set to meet on Friday to discuss how the virtual vote plans will work and to finalise them next week.