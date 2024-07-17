US President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 while on a campaign trip to Las Vegas and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Wednesday the positive test for the 81-year-old Democrat after the president of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights organisation, said Biden would not be able to speak at a scheduled event due to the diagnosis.

"He is vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms," Jean-Pierre said.

Biden "will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," she said.

"Regular updates on President’s health"