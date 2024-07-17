Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that during a recent visit to Niger, he discussed the fight against terrorism, "which is the main source of instability in the Sahel region."

"We discussed what could be done to advance the defence industry and intelligence capacity within the framework of counterterrorism in Niger, as we have done in Somalia. We also discussed what steps we will take against terrorism, which is the main source of instability in the Sahel region," Fidan told reporters in the Nigerien capital, Niamey.

Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Intelligence Organisation chief Ibrahim Kalin and other officials were also present at the news conference.

Noting that Türkiye maintains embassies in 44 out of 54 African countries, Fidan said: "Our partnership policy with Africa is progressing and becoming more institutionalised every day. Our joint efforts with African countries in areas such as diplomacy, economy, finance, security, defence, education, and health are intensifying."

Fidan underlined that Türkiye's historical ties with Niger date back to the time of the Ottoman Empire and that Turkish officials have been working in recent years to place bilateral ties on a more structural footing.

"As we develop our relations with Africa, we are implementing initiatives that prioritise the benefit and welfare of the local people, our brothers. Peace, security, and stability in Africa are also among our priorities. As you know, the problems of instability and terrorism in the Sahel region have become increasingly chronic," he added.

Wide range of issues

Fidan said they discussed many issues, including counterterrorism, education, energy, health, trade, security, and defence, while in the West African nation.

He added that as a delegation, they met with Nigerian Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine, ministers, and heads of institutions.