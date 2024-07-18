Donald Trump's vice presidential pick JD Vance lit up the Republican National Convention with a speech leaning heavily on his personal story as he sought to connect his turbulent upbringing with the hardships faced by millions of Americans.

In his first speech since being tapped as Trump's vice presidential nominee on Monday, Vance offered a powerful account of growing up poor in Ohio, with no father at home and a mother hooked on drugs.

He urged voters to "choose a new path" as he accepted his nomination, telling the crowd: "The people who govern this country have failed and failed again."

The story will be familiar to readers of his best-selling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," an account of his Appalachian family and modest beginnings that gave a voice to rural, working-class resentment in left-behind America.

But it was his first real introduction to many tuning in at home and the Trump campaign is banking on the address chiming with blue-collar voters in the swing states key to winning November's election rematch against President Joe Biden.

Vance touched on trade, foreign policy and the drug epidemic — and on Trump's policies for a ddressing them — but he devoted much of the speech to his own experiences.

He emphasised his background as a former Marine, making him the first veteran on a major party ticket since John McCain ran for president in 2008.

Big moment

The one-term senator, who will be just 40 on inauguration day, would be the third-youngest vice president in history — and one of the least experienced — if 78-year-old Trump defeats Biden.

Vance was an uncompromising "Never Trumper" at the time of his new boss's election win in 2016, labeling the populist, hard-right tycoon "a moral disaster" and comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

He reinvented himself when he entered politics and ultimately won Trump's endorsement in the 2022 Ohio Senate race.