Russia downs 33 Ukrainian drones in Crimea, 10 naval drones
Ukraine intensifies attacks on the territory in 2024, hitting energy sites and border areas, including the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula.
Russia-backed local authorities alleges Ukraine launched a fatal strike in Crimea with US missiles last month, claiming at least four lives, including two children, and injuring over 150.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 18, 2024

Russia downed 33 Ukrainian aerial drones overnight over Crimea and 10 naval drones that were heading for the peninsula, Moscow's defence ministry said Thursday.

"Air defence systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 33 aerial drones over... Crimea," the ministry said in a Telegram post, adding that forces "in the Black Sea destroyed 10 naval drones that were heading towards the Crimean peninsula".

Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said earlier on Thursday that loud noises heard in the Crimean city were linked to the Russian army retaliating "against an attempted attack by a surface drone".

Late last month, Moscow accused Ukraine of carrying out a deadly strike in Crimea using US missiles, killing at least four people, including two children, and injuring more than 150, according to the local authorities backed by Russia.

Two drones were also neutralised overnight in the Bryansk region of western Russia, according to the Russian defence ministry.

"There were no casualties or damage," local governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram Thursday.

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on the territory this year, targeting both energy sites that it says supply the Russian army, as well as towns and villages just across the border and in Crimea.

Both sides have used drones extensively since the conflict began in February 2022.

In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, a move widely viewed as illegal by the international community, including Türkiye and the UN General Assembly.

