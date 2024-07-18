Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has dismantled the so-called intelligence cell of the terrorist organisation PKK.

As a result of intensive efforts by MIT, the so-called intelligence structure of the PKK was revealed. It was determined that Sadik Topaloglu, codenamed Halil, and Mehmet Savas worked within this structure.

In a joint operation conducted by MIT and the Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate, the two senior terrorists, who were found to be operating in Istanbul and serving within the PKK's intelligence structure, were apprehended.

MIT tracked step by step

After identifying Sadik Topaloglu within the organisation's intelligence structure, MIT monitored him closely.