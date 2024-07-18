Rare images of the largest uncontacted indigenous tribe in the world were published by Survival International, a human rights organisation working with indigenous peoples.

More than 50 people who belong to the Mashco Piro tribe have been seen leaving the Peruvian Amazon rainforest in recent weeks in search of food, apparently moving away from the growing presence of logging companies, said the local indigenous organisation FENAMAD on Wednesday.

“This is irrefutable evidence that many Mashco Piro live in this area, which the government has not only failed to protect but actually sold off to logging companies,” said FENAMAD’s president, Alfredo Vargas Pio.

The Mashco Piro were photographed at the end of June on the banks of a river near the border with Brazil, Survival International said as it released the photos.

One of the biggest concessions that operates in the area is a logging company called Maderera Canales Tahuamanu SAC, which has built more than 193 kilometres (120 miles) of roads for its logging trucks to extract timber, Survival International said.