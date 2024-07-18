The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to rule on Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories at the end of this week, including the occupied West Bank. The United Nation's top court will issue a non-binding judgement that could declare Israeli actions to be in clear breach of international law.

The ruling will also mark the culmination of an 18-month investigation into the legal consequences of Israel's decades-old occupation, and features arguments from over 50 countries at the World Court.

With only a few days to go, fear and anxiety are dominating the Israeli camp. Officials appear convinced that the ruling would condemn Israel's "permanent occupation" of the West Bank.

The ICJ could also pass on its findings to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for prosecution proceedings against senior Israeli political and military figures in the future. Additionally, the ruling could put more pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his delicate alliance with far-right coalition members.

Look no further than hardline Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. He recently called on Netanyahu to annex the entire occupied West Bank if the ICJ rules against Israeli settlements. But underneath these tall demands is a lingering fear that the United States, United Kingdom and key European powers could step up sanctions against Israeli leaders and businesses involved in settlement expansion.

So, will the ICJ's ruling further isolate Israel and escalate tensions over the occupied West Bank? Or will Israel continue to expand illegal settlements without facing consequences?

Tighter scrutiny

By condemning Israel's permanent occupation of the West Bank, the ICJ ruling could make it difficult for Israel's Western allies to ignore future land grabs. Until now, Netanyahu's government has been offering tacit assistance to Jewish extremists to seize Palestinian lands and sustain settler violence without fear of consistent international pushback.

Friday's ruling could alter some of those dynamics.

First, it could harden Western attitudes towards individuals and Israeli entities that are involved in illegal West Bank settlements, indicating a fresh wave of Western sanctions. Brussels could enforce these sanctions under the EU’s Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, which includes an asset freeze and a travel ban.

Washington would need to expand the list of West Bank sanctions to include Israeli businesses with ties to violent settlers, and target entities that help these businesses escape the ban. The European Union recently sanctioned five Israeli settlers, two outposts and an extremist entity that it said was "responsible for serious and systematic human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank."

Meanwhile, Paris, London and Washington have all imposed similar penalties and denounced Israel's settlement expansion plans as "counterproductive to the cause of peace."

Since the ruling will focus on the legal ramifications of Israel's current occupation, expect more international scrutiny of actors and groups who are complicit in settler violence. This includes the Israeli military, which continues to block Palestinians from accessing thousands of acres of land in the occupied West Bank.