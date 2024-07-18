Israel must be banned from any football-related activities for violating FIFA's statutes amid the war in Gaza, according to an independent legal analysis by lawyers who specialise in international law and human rights.

The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) had submitted a proposal to suspend Israel in May, with FIFA ordering an urgent legal evaluation while promising to address it at an extraordinary meeting of its council in July.

The Asian Football Confederation had also given its backing for action against Israel and PFA President Jibril al Rajoub said that FIFA could not afford to remain indifferent to "violations or to the ongoing genocide in Palestine".

Attorney Max du Plessis, who was part of the case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice, co-wrote the analysis along with Sarah Pudifin-Jones after they were approached by Eko, a social justice non-profit organisation.

"There can be no doubt that Israel's conduct in Palestine has undermined, and continues to undermine, FIFA's objectives," the report said.

Related FIFA to seek legal advice on a proposal to suspend Israel from football

"Israel has violated the internationally recognised human rights of Palestinians, contrary to Article 3. It has discriminated and continues to discriminate against Palestinians on the basis of race, national origin and birth in direct contravention of Article 4(1).

"Its conduct undermines the humanitarian objectives described in Article 5.1(b). Israel's conduct demands censure, in line with the position adopted by FIFA in relation to similar egregious violations of its objectives and internationally recognised human rights."

The Palestinian proposal accuses the Israel Football Association (IFA) of complicity in violations of international law by the Israeli government and discrimination against Arab players. The IFA rejected that.