Alan Duncan, a former UK Foreign Office minister and Conservative politician, has accused his party of corruption after an internal probe cleared him of anti-Semitism allegations.

Duncan, who served as a lawmaker for 27 years and held ministerial roles twice, criticised the Conservative Party for launching an investigation over his comments during an LBC interview without any formal complaint being lodged.

In the April interview, Duncan criticised the Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI) parliamentary group for allegedly exerting undue influence on UK government policy, stating, “The Conservative Friends of Israel has been doing the bidding of (Israeli Premier) Netanyahu, bypassing all proper processes of government to exercise undue influence at the top of government.”

The party, in response, initiated an investigation into these remarks, accusing Duncan of using anti-Semitic tropes by suggesting Jewish people were more loyal to Israel than their own country.

Duncan revealed that he had been exonerated by the internal investigation, though this did little to alleviate his outrage at the party launching the probe without any formal complaint, suggesting the move was a fabricated attempt to silence him.

“It’s pretty scandalous that a party decided to investigate because there hadn’t actually been a complaint. So, they made up a complaint for themselves to try and silence me,” Duncan said.

Duncan’s tenure in Conservative politics has been marked by frequent conflicts with his party, particularly over his outspoken views on the Middle East and his criticism of Israel.

According to him, anti-Semitism is being misused in British politics to stifle dissent, and it is up to the media to scrutinise the motivation behind such accusations and differentiate between genuine antisemitism and politically motivated allegations.

“If an accusation of antisemitism is not justified but is used as a weapon to try and silence someone or bully them, then that itself is unacceptable,” Duncan asserted.

