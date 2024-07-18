Israeli medical professionals participated in the torture of Palestinian detainees in Gaza, Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya, the released director of Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital has said.

Abu Salmiya’s testimony was published in the renowned British Medical Journal BMJ on July 10.

“The doctor there beats the detainees, and the nurse beats the detainees. This is in violation of all international laws,” the Palestinian doctor explained in the piece.

The mistreatment took place in Sde Teiman, a controversial military-run detention facility established 18 miles from the Gaza border in the Negev desert by Israel following October 7.

Following his release on July 1, Dr. Abu Salmiya reported enduring daily torture during his time at Sde Teiman, where he was pressured by Israeli forces to declare on camera that the Al Shifa hospital is a covert Hamas base –an order he denied.

“My little finger was broken. I was repeatedly subjected to hitting on the head, causing bleeding multiple times,” he said.

Abu Salmiya was accused of links to Hamas when he was detained by Israeli forces along with 50 other people on November 23 –yet, during his seven months at Sde Teiman, Israeli authorities failed to charge him with any crime despite putting him through three separate trials.

On his return from the facility, the Palestinian doctor was visibly malnourished, almost unrecognisable due to the significant weight loss he suffered during his arrest.

Although Abu Salmiya’s was a recent account, questions surrounding allegations of torture inflicted on Palestinian prisoners by Israeli medical professionals have been raised for over a decade.