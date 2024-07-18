TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye slams Knesset decision rejecting establishment of Palestinian state
Turkish foreign ministry reaffirms that international law mandates the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and geographically contiguous Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, within the 1967 borders.
Türkiye slams Knesset decision rejecting establishment of Palestinian state
The resolution in the Knesset, passed by a vote of 68-9, came as Netanyahu is scheduled to fly to Washington on Sunday to meet US President Joe Biden and address the Congress. / Others
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
July 18, 2024

Türkiye has condemned the passing of a resolution in the Israeli parliament that rejects the establishment of a Palestinian state, calling it a sign that Israel disregards international law.

“The acceptance of a resolution in Israeli parliament rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state is another indication that Israel disregards international law and agreements,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday, labelling the decision as “null and void.”

The ministry also condemned the provocation by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who forced his way into Al Aqsa Mosque, under the protection of Israeli security forces, on Thursday morning.

“Israel must put an end to such actions that will further increase tensions in the region,” it said.

The Turkish foreign ministry reiterated that the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is a requirement of international law.

RECOMMENDED

'Existential danger'

The resolution in the Knesset, passed by a vote of 68-9, said the establishment of a Palestinian state “in the heart of the Land of Israel would pose an existential danger to the State of Israel and its citizens, perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilise the region.”

The vote came as Netanyahu is scheduled to fly to Washington on Sunday to meet US President Joe Biden and address the Congress.

In February, the Knesset voted in favour of a government decision to reject unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state.

Meanwhile, Israel's war on Palestine's Gaza, now in its 286th day, has killed at least 38,848 Palestinians — the majority of them women and children –– and wounded 89,459 others.

More than 10,000 people are estimated to be buried under the debris and over 9,500 more abducted by Tel Aviv.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting