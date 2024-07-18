Egypt's Suez Canal has reported a 23.4-percent drop in revenues attributed to disruptions in Red Sea shipping over the past year, marked by attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels on Israeli-linked vessels.

The canal recorded "during the financial year 2023/24 the passage of 20,148 ships, generating revenues of $7.2 billion, compared with 25,911 ships during the financial year 2022/23, with revenues of $9.4 billion," the Suez Canal Authority said in a statement on Thursday.

The financial year in Egypt runs from the beginning of July to the end of June of the following year.

Since November, the Houthis (Ansar Allah) have launched numerous attacks on ships in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea.