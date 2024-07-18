The Turkish parliament has passed a resolution regarding the 50th anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, calling on the international community to recognise the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

“Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus can no longer be delayed in taking its rightful place as an independent and sovereign member of the international community,” Thursday's resolution read.

“We call on the international community to end the inhumane isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people,” it added.

The resolution underlined that the Turkish Cypriots, with the support of Türkiye, have been making sincere efforts towards a “fair, lasting, and sustainable solution.”

"However, despite the constructive role of the Turkish side in the negotiation process that has been ongoing for more than 50 years, no result has been achieved due to the uncompromising attitude of the Greek side," said the resolution.

"While the Greek Cypriots have been rewarded with EU membership, the Turkish Cypriots have been subjected to unjust and inhumane isolation, restrictions, and embargoes."

Lasting peace in the Mediterranean