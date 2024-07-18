A recently-unveiled plan by Greece-administered Cyprus and Athens to construct a naval base on the island's southern coast has roiled the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TNRC) and threatened to upset the fragile peace in the region.

A recent visit by Greece's Defence Minister, Nikos Dendias, to southern Cyprus was centred around this project, which has also drawn a sharp rebuke from Türkiye.

Although Greek Cypriot Minister Vasilis Palmas emphasised the humanitarian potential of the base, implying civilian use, yet its primary purpose is clearly to accommodate military vessels, the meeting on Monday revealed.

In his remarks during the trip, Dendias also noted that the “defence ecosystem” in the region is open to “friendly countries”.

“Hellenism will have the most powerful armed forces in its long history,” he concluded.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus views this development as part of a broader strategy to transform the southern part of the island into a military hub serving Western interests.

The Republic of Cyprus was founded in 1960 with the participation of two equal communities: Turks and Greeks. However, tension soared shortly after the foundation when some religious and official leaders from the Greek Cypriot community revealed intentions to unite with Greece.

In 1963, Greek Cypriots launched the Akritas Plan to eliminate Turkish Cypriots and take control of the island swiftly, but faced resistance.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety. In 1974, after a coup in Cyprus, Türkiye negotiated with Greece and the UK and intervened to restore order.

TNRC’s suspicion on the naval base is reinforced by ongoing projects by the Greek Cypriot administration, in collaboration with the West, predominantly European Union countries, aimed at creating a “defence ecosystem” around the Mediterranean island.

The planned location of the new naval base is Mari (Tatlisu in Turkish), a village once inhabited by local Turks until the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation.