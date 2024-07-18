A key supply route into Sudan's Darfur region, deemed at risk of famine by experts, has been cut off due to heavy rains, a World Food Programme official has said while another UN official said refugees had been driven to eating grass.

WFP's Country Director Eddie Rowe told Reuters thousands of tons of aid are stranded at the Tina crossing on the Chad border, prompting the body to reopen talks with the army-aligned government to open an alternative, all-weather crossing further south called Adre.

Speaking after indirect humanitarian talks taking place in Geneva this week, a member of the delegation from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said it had reached understandings with the UN, but not the army, to open alternative routes including Adre.

Talks are ongoing, they said.

The army, which has warned aid agencies against taking measures without its consent, did not respond to a request for comment.

Sudan's 15-month civil war triggered by a plan to integrate the army and paramilitary forces in a transition to free elections has produced waves of ethnically driven violence blamed largely on the RSF.

The RSF denies harming civilians and attributes the activity to rogue actors.

The army has in the past warned aid groups against using unauthorised crossings into Darfur, which is mostly under RSF control, designating Tina as the approved route earlier this year.