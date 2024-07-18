Thousands of French security forces have locked down a six-kilometre stretch of central Paris ahead of the hugely complex Olympics opening ceremony next week.

The opening parade on July 26 that will see athletes sail down the river Seine led to the closure of central water-side residential districts to most vehicles from 5:00 am (0300 GMT) on Thursday.

Traffic on surrounding boulevards was noticeably lighter than usual as many drivers stayed away, but locals and tourists found themselves blocked at checkpoints, particularly when trying to cross the river.

With the opening ceremony just eight days away, Paris is transforming itself as it prepares to welcome nearly nine million Olympics ticketholders.

Organisers are putting the finishing touches to the temporary sports stadiums at iconic locations such as the Eiffel Tower, the Invalides or the Place de la Concorde.

Advertising boards, new artwork and Olympics bunting are going up, while the creation of Olympic VIP traffic lanes this week are the latest change to the capital's gridlocked streets.

In the run up to the Games, tourist numbers are much lower-than-usual and many Paris residents have headed off on holiday to avoid the disruption.

'Super excited'