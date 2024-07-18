WORLD
3 MIN READ
France's capital locks down for Paris 2024 as athletes arrive
With the opening ceremony just eight days away, Paris is transforming itself as it prepares to welcome nearly nine million ticketholders.
France's capital locks down for Paris 2024 as athletes arrive
River barriers blocking access to the Seine were installed and functioning on Thursday, while a vast no-fly zone will be put in place above the capital on the evening of the ceremony. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
July 18, 2024

Thousands of French security forces have locked down a six-kilometre stretch of central Paris ahead of the hugely complex Olympics opening ceremony next week.

The opening parade on July 26 that will see athletes sail down the river Seine led to the closure of central water-side residential districts to most vehicles from 5:00 am (0300 GMT) on Thursday.

Traffic on surrounding boulevards was noticeably lighter than usual as many drivers stayed away, but locals and tourists found themselves blocked at checkpoints, particularly when trying to cross the river.

With the opening ceremony just eight days away, Paris is transforming itself as it prepares to welcome nearly nine million Olympics ticketholders.

Organisers are putting the finishing touches to the temporary sports stadiums at iconic locations such as the Eiffel Tower, the Invalides or the Place de la Concorde.

Advertising boards, new artwork and Olympics bunting are going up, while the creation of Olympic VIP traffic lanes this week are the latest change to the capital's gridlocked streets.

In the run up to the Games, tourist numbers are much lower-than-usual and many Paris residents have headed off on holiday to avoid the disruption.

'Super excited'

RECOMMENDED

On Thursday, the first athletes arrived at the newly built Olympic Village in the Saint-Ouen northern suburb of the capital, which urban planners hope to regenerate.

Comprising 40 different low-rise housing blocs, the complex has been built as a showcase of innovative construction techniques using low-carbon concrete, water recycling and reclaimed building materials.

It was also intended to be free of air-conditioning, but Olympic delegations have ordered around 2,500 portable cooling units for their athletes out of fear of high temperatures.

Members of the Argentinian, Brazilian and Kenyan delegations could be seen pushing luggage trolleys into the complex, while British and US athletes are also expected on Thursday.

At full capacity, the village will host 14,500 people including 9,000 athletes.

Securing the Paris Games remains the biggest priority for French authorities, with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin insisting Wednesday that there was "no credible threat" against them at this stage.

River barriers blocking access to the Seine were installed and functioning on Thursday, while a vast no-fly zone will be put in place above the capital on the evening of the ceremony.

The installation of tens of thousands of metal security barriers all along the route of the parade and around the temporary venues has also outraged some Parisians.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting