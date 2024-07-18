Hundreds of Israelis have protested in West Jerusalem, marching towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence to demand a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas in besieged Gaza, local media reported.

The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Thursday that hundreds of Israelis gathered in Agranat Square in West Jerusalem and marched towards Netanyahu's residence to pressure the government into finalising a prisoner exchange deal.

"Netanyahu is responsible for bringing them back alive," the demonstrators chanted, referring to the Israeli captives in Gaza.

Families of the hostages and the Israeli public, along with the political system, blame Netanyahu for failing to reach a deal to bring back the captives, citing additional conditions and obstacles he has imposed.

In early June, US President Joe Biden presented a deal proposed by Israel to "halt the fighting and release all hostages."

However, Netanyahu added new conditions, which Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Mossad Chief David Barnea deemed "obstructive" to reaching a deal.

Among Netanyahu's conditions were preventing the return of Palestinian fighters from southern Gaza to the north, searching returnees at the Netzarim checkpoint, and maintaining the army's presence at the Philadelphi Corridor, which was fully controlled by the Israeli army on May 29.

For months, mediation efforts led by the US, Qatar, and Egypt have aimed to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas that ensures a prisoner exchange from both sides and a ceasefire that guarantees the entry of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave.

However, despite Hamas accepted several times the truce agreement, these efforts have been hindered by Netanyahu's refusal to meet Hamas' demands to stop the war.