Israel's far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has visited the Al Aqsa compound in a move that threatens ceasefire negotiations to end the 9-month-old war in besieged Gaza.

Ben-Gvir visited the holy site on Thursday morning and issued a statement there in defiance of an emerging ceasefire deal in Gaza, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry denounced the visit as a "provocative intrusion" that threatens the fragile condition of the Jerusalem compound.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry condemned the visit in a post on X, calling it a provocative step that reflects the extreme Israeli government and its "unilateral measures and systematic policy to violate international standards."

Hours later, Netanyahu made a surprise visit to troops in the southern Gaza Strip, saying it was essential that Israel keep control of a strip of territory along Gaza's border with Egypt. His Gaza tour comes just days before he is set to give a speech to the U.S. Congress.

Israeli negotiators were in Cairo on Wednesday to press ahead with talks on a cease-fire and hostage release deal, as Israel and Hamas consider the latest proposal. In recent weeks, Israel has stepped up strikes in central Gaza, where many Palestinians have fled to escape fighting in other parts of the beleaguered territory.