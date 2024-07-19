It’s Tuesday morning, and 5-year-old Talent should be in school. Instead, he's foraging for the fruit that his family is counting on for food now that crops have withered in the heat.

Blame the El Nino phenomenon that altered weather worldwide for over a year, or the larger problem of climate change that's bearing down on the African continent, the region most vulnerable to it. The boy's grandmother, Winnie Chihota, knows she's watching part of a generation slip away.

For many in Zimbabwe’s rural northeastern Mudzi district, crops mean survival. When they fail, the future can, too. No income means no way to pay the $25 for school fees or for school uniforms. Two of Chihota's own children are at risk of leaving school. Little Talent never had a chance to start.

No crops also mean nothing for the children to eat for lunch even if they do make it to class.

“One child fainted recently at the school due to hunger,” Chihota said, as she sorted through the fruit that Talent and other children brought home. The fruit will be dried for future meals. Many families now only eat one solid meal of corn or sorghum a day.

Children are the most at risk after El Nino, a naturally occurring climatic phenomenon, caused some of the hottest days in decades in parts of southern and eastern Africa. It also caused some of the worst flooding in memory.

It destroyed many of the tiny farm plots that keep families going. More than 60 percent of Zimbabwe’s population of around 15 million reside in rural areas where agriculture is the major source of food and income.

The immediate concern is hunger. In Zimbabwe, 580,000 children are at risk of malnutrition, according to the United Nations Children's Agency, as the effects of El Nino worsen a humanitarian crisis of economic hardship and outbreaks of diseases such as cholera.

The larger problem is the children's education. The school has become a luxury. Children drop out to work. Teenage girls are forced to skip class because there is not enough water to wash during their periods, or because they must stay home to babysit their siblings as parents go out in search of work. Some girls are forced to marry to ease financial burdens, according to the UN humanitarian agency.

The crisis is overshadowed by others in places like Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan, humanitarian organisations say, meaning that funding from donors can be hard to come by.

“There should be a sense of urgency,” said Yves Willemot, UNICEF spokesperson for Zimbabwe.

"Poverty cycle continues"