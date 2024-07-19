A rare drone strike in the heart of Tel Aviv early on Friday might have cemented the status of Houthis—an Iran-backed group that has controlled Yemen’s western parts for a decade—as a key regional player with a sphere of influence extending well beyond the Red Sea.

Calling it an attack on occupied Palestine, the Houthis claimed responsibility for the drone strike near the US embassy’s branch office in central Tel Aviv that killed one Israeli and injured at least 10 people.

“The drone attack on Tel Aviv reveals the growing capabilities and strategic reach of the Houthi forces,” says Dr Kaan Devecioglu, who serves as coordinator for North African Studies at the Ankara-based think tank ORSAM.

Speaking to TRT World, he says the Houthis have demonstrated significant advancements in drone technology and operational coordination with a successful attack deep inside Israeli territory.

The group has historically conducted operations in the Red Sea and Yemen, parts of which it captured in 2014. In a show of solidarity with the Palestinians last November, it declared open season on all ships belonging to Israel and the countries that support its ongoing war in Gaza, in which nearly 39,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have died.

The Houthis have so far targeted more than 60 vessels by firing missiles and drones, killing at least four sailors. They have also seized one vessel and sank two in the Red Sea since November.

“I believe the attack also underscores the Houthis’ intent to establish themselves as a regional actor capable of conducting high-impact operations beyond their traditional sphere of influence,” he says.

The Houthis claimed on social media platform X that their drones are built to bypass Israel’s aerial defence system. The AP news agency reported that all previous attacks on Israeli soil by the Houthis were intercepted by either Israel or its Western allies with forces stationed in the region.

But Friday’s attack was different in the sense that it was launched from the Mediterranean, says Devecioglu.

In the past, the Houthis would launch attacks over Eilat, which is Israel’s southernmost city at the northern tip of the Red Sea.

The Israeli military insists that its system identified the explosive-laden drone, which was not intercepted only because of a “human error”.

According to Israeli intelligence analyst Yonah Jeremy Bob, Israel has “essentially outsourced” its defence against the Houthis to the US.