President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Poland had taken a decision that would speed up the deliveries of much-needed F-16 jets to Ukraine, but did not say what it was.

Poland, which borders Ukraine and has been a close wartime ally, is not one of the countries that has pledged to supply the jets to Ukraine.

There was no immediate comment from Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's office on Zelenskyy's Friday remark.

"Today, we have a positive decision from the Polish government on a specific issue, which will allow Ukraine to receive F-16 jets sooner," Zelenskyy said on X without elaborating.

Polish news agency PAP reported, citing a source close to the defence ministry, that the decision does not concern Polish F-16 jets, which are staying in Poland, and that it was about logistical issues such as the transport of jets from other allies.