Two armed drones recently attacked the airbase in the Ain al Asad region of western Iraq, which mainly hosts US forces, according to Iraqi military sources.

The strike occurred on Tuesday, July 16, just days before a high-level Iraqi military delegation was expected to visit Washington for further negotiations to end the long US-led military presence in Iraq.

In February, Kataib Hezbollah, Iraq's largest Iranian proxy group, announced a suspension of operations against US forces. But not all factions agreed with this decision.

Another proxy group, Al Nujaba, has vowed to continue attacks on US forces until American troops withdraw from Iraq and Israel's war on Gaza ends.

Since February, attacks by Iran-backed groups on US forces in Iraq have notably decreased. Since two drones were reportedly intercepted near the same air base in April, Tuesday's attack was the first such incident.

Although defence systems successfully intercepted one drone and no injuries were reported, the timing of this attack is significant given the ongoing discussions between Washington and Baghdad, which are progressing towards a potential US withdrawal from Iraq.

While no one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, experts believe it is natural for suspicions to fall on Iran-backed Shia militia groups, which are eager for the US military to leave Iraq.

"The best way to view the attack is as a pressure tactic by Iraqi Shia groups to continue urging the United States to leave Iraq," Glen E. Howard, the former head of the Jamestown Foundation, told TRT World.

Can Iraq easily be conflict-free?

The two-year-old government of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani is working to de-escalate long-standing conflicts in the country.

That is why he supports the US withdrawal, but is also urging Iran-backed groups to de-escalate and avoid provoking a harsher US response, Howard noted.

He said he believes the drone attack might be the latest move by the Sudani government to pressure the US to leave Iraq.

"It's a form of carrot-and-stick approach used by the Sudani government for its own domestic agenda," Howard said, adding that the attacks, which targeted only a gas station and commercial centre rather than directly hitting the air base, suggest an attempt to avoid American casualties, unlike the attack in January.

Bilgay Duman, Iraq Studies Coordinator at the Center for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM), agreed that the Iraqi government is striving to regain its prestige and secure its sovereignty both regionally and internationally.

"It also seems to be taking steps to at least limit the American presence," he told TRT World.

However, limiting it might not be that easy.

"Iraq is a base of operations for Iran, which is trying to establish its front line in Iraq and is conducting all its activities, threats, and manoeuvres through there," Duman added.

It became a traditional method to use proxy groups to push adversaries for certain expectations in the Middle East, and Iran-backed groups are the most common tools for this.

The new Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian is not expected to change the use of these proxies in Iraq against the US because the militias respond to the military, not the government, one analyst told TRT World.

Decades-long invasion

