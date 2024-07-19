Bangladesh's government has imposed a curfew and deployed military as the death toll amid ongoing violent student protests climbed to 75.

The AFP news agency says the death toll has reached 105 as of late Friday, collecting data on victims from hospitals around the country.

The curfew will be imposed from midnight Friday and the military has been ordered to control the situation.

Earlier, during the day, at least 30 people were killed as anti-government demonstrations raged in the South Asian nation, taking the toll to 75 in the past three days, police sources told Anadolu in Dhaka.

The situation remains volatile in the country as the government has imposed a communications blackout with no mobile or broadband internet.

Most of the deaths were reported in Dhaka, police sources told Anadolu correspondent in the capital, the centre of protests against reservations in public jobs.