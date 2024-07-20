Saturday, July 20, 2024

2114 GMT — At least six Palestinians, including children, were killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on an area housing displaced residents in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

“An Israeli plane targeted a warehouse sheltering displaced people in the town of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis,” the Gaza Civil Defence said on Telegram.

A medical source told Anadolu news agency that the Nasser Hospital “received six martyrs, including children, and an unspecified number of injured” from the attack.

1923 GMT — Israeli army says around 45 rockets fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel

The Israeli military has said that around 45 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel, including the Upper Galilee and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The first barrage of some 30 rockets targeted the northern Golan Heights, at 3:35 pm local time (1235 GMT), the Israeli military said in a statement on X.

The army noted that air defences “intercepted several rockets, while the rest fell in open areas.”

Another barrage of 10 rockets was fired at the Western Galilee and some five rockets were fired at the Upper Galilee shortly before 4:00 pm (1300 GMT), the military said.

1913 GMT — Houthi-run health ministry says 80 wounded in Israel's Yemen strikes

At least 80 people have been wounded in Israeli strikes that hit the Houthi-held Yemeni port city of Hodeida, the Health Ministry in the region has said.

The strikes, which triggered a massive blaze in the port area, left "80 wounded, most of them with severe burns," the ministry said in a statement carried by Houthi media.

1854 GMT — Lebanon's Hezbollah says Israel Yemen strikes herald 'new, dangerous phase'

Lebanon's Hezbollah group has said strikes by Israel on its Yemeni allies, the Houthis, marked a dangerous turn nine months into the Gaza war.

"The foolish step taken by the Zionist enemy heralds a new, dangerous phase of a very important confrontation across the entire region," the Iran-backed group said in a statement.

1834 GMT — Norway says ICJ’s advisory opinion on Israeli occupation of Palestine ‘crystal clear’

Norway has said that the ICJ's advisory opinion on the Israeli occupation of Palestine is “crystal clear” and that Tel Aviv’s violation of international law “must come to an end.”

“Israeli policies and practices are to be considered annexation of large parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. This is in violation of international law and must come to an end,” the Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

The ICJ ruling is "an unequivocal message to Israel, which we expect them to comply with immediately," Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a separate message on X.

1805 GMT — EU backs ICJ ruling on 'illegal' Israeli occupation of Palestine

The top UN court's ruling that Israel's 57-year occupation of Palestinian land was "illegal" is "largely consistent with EU positions", the bloc's foreign policy chief has said.

The sweeping opinion on Friday by The Hague-based International Court of Justice — which called for the occupation to end as soon as possible — was immediately slammed as a "decision of lies" by Israel.

But the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs said that the bloc had taken "good note" of the court's ruling and urged further backing for the court's opinion.

"In a world of constant and increasing violations of international law, it is our moral duty to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to all ICJ decisions in a consistent manner, irrespective of the subject in question," Josep Borrell said.

1744 GMT — US criticises ICJ opinion that Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal

The United States criticised "the breadth" of the top UN court's opinion on Israel.

"We have been clear that Israel's program of government support for settlements is both inconsistent with international law and obstructs the cause of peace," a US State Department spokesperson said.

"However, we are concerned that the breadth of the court's opinion will complicate efforts to resolve the conflict and bring about an urgently needed just and lasting peace, with two states living side-by-side in peace and security," the State Department added.

1702 GMT — Hezbollah says it launched rocket salvos at north Israel

Hezbollah have said it launched rocket barrages at Israeli positions to avenge a strike that injured civilians in south Lebanon.

Earlier Saturday, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Syrian nationals, including children, had been injured after an "enemy drone targeted an empty four-wheel drive" near their tent, less than four kilometres from the border.

Hezbollah said it launched "dozens of Katyusha rockets" on Dafna, an area in Israel's north that the group said it was targeting for the first time, "in response to the attack on civilians".

1629 GMT — Israeli jets strike Houthi targets in Yemen, military says

Israel's military has said Israeli fighter jets had struck Houthi military targets in the area of Hudaida port in Yemen in response to the attacks carried out against Israel in recent months.

1407 GMT — Continued war constitutes Israel's 'practical response' to world court opinion, says Hamas

Attacks killing dozens of civilians in Gaza were Israel's "practical response" to a recent ICJ opinion demanding the evacuation of Israeli settlements on occupied lands, Hamas has said.

The Palestinian resistance group underlined that Israel "continues its intense bombing and war of extermination against defenceless civilians across Gaza, resulting in dozens of martyrs over the past 24 hours, most of them children and women."

"This serves as a practical response to the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which acknowledged the illegality of the occupation and the right of our people to self-determination," it added.

1246 GMT — Pakistan, Indonesia welcome ICJ advisory opinion on Israel's policies in occupied Palestinian territories

Pakistan and Indonesia have welcomed the ICJ's advisory opinion on Israel's policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the ICJ ruling that Israel must end its occupation and illegal settlements is a "vindication of the legitimate struggle of the brave Palestinian people."

"I urge the international community & UN to implement the ruling, ensuring Palestinian self-determination through a two-state solution in line with relevant UN resolutions. Proud that Pakistan contributed to the case, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause," Sharif said on X.

Indonesia also welcomed the opinion, saying the court has fulfilled its role in upholding a rules-based international order by determining that Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territories is "unlawful."

1201 GMT — 'No safe areas' throughout Gaza: Palestinian ministry

The Palestinian Interior Ministry in Gaza has announced that the Israeli army has been ramping up psychological pressure on residents by urging them to evacuate their homes in northern governorates and move to the south, but "there are no safe areas" throughout Gaza.

In recent days, the Israeli army released maps indicating routes for Palestinians to move from the Gaza and north governorates to the south, claiming these routes were “safe.”