An Israeli air strike has killed a pregnant woman in Gaza, but her baby miraculously survived after the mother’s body was rushed to a hospital delivery room, medical officials said.

The baby boy was in stable condition but had suffered oxygen shortages and was placed in an incubator at Al Awda Hospital in northern Gaza, said Dr Khalil Dajran.

The mother, Ola el Kurd, 25, had previously survived an Israeli air strike four months ago that killed her parents and some of her siblings. She was nine months pregnant at the time of her death.

She was among seven people killed in an Israeli strike that slammed into the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

Her husband, Anas Yassin, was wounded in the same strike and was being treated at the hospital same hospital as his son, his first child. The boy yet to be given a name.