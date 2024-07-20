Argentinian players cannot use the euphoria of their Copa America win as an excuse for their racist chants about the French team, former France captain Hugo Lloris said, adding the song was an "attack on French people".

A video posted by Argentina international Enzo Fernandez on Instagram after his team beat Colombia 1-0 in Sunday's final, featured a song sung by some members of the Argentina squad about France's players of African descent.

FIFA is investigating the video after French Football Federation (FFF) said it was "racist and discriminatory". Chelsea, the Premier League club Fernandez plays for, have also started an internal disciplinary procedure over the matter.

Fernandez later apologised for the video saying he got caught up in the euphoria of celebrations and the song does not reflect his beliefs or character as he stands against discrimination.

"It doesn't matter if you are in a moment of euphoria because you have won an important trophy," Lloris told the BBC on Thursday. "It demands even more responsibility when you are a winner."