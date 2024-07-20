WORLD
3 MIN READ
Euphoria no excuse for racism, Lloris says of Argentinians' racist chant
Some Argentine football players sang a song about France's players of African descent, which the French Football Federation said was "racist and discriminatory".
Euphoria no excuse for racism, Lloris says of Argentinians' racist chant
  FIFA is investigating the video after French Football Federation (FFF) said it was "racist and discriminatory". / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 20, 2024

Argentinian players cannot use the euphoria of their Copa America win as an excuse for their racist chants about the French team, former France captain Hugo Lloris said, adding the song was an "attack on French people".

A video posted by Argentina international Enzo Fernandez on Instagram after his team beat Colombia 1-0 in Sunday's final, featured a song sung by some members of the Argentina squad about France's players of African descent.

FIFA is investigating the video after French Football Federation (FFF) said it was "racist and discriminatory". Chelsea, the Premier League club Fernandez plays for, have also started an internal disciplinary procedure over the matter.

Fernandez later apologised for the video saying he got caught up in the euphoria of celebrations and the song does not reflect his beliefs or character as he stands against discrimination.

RelatedFIFA opens probe into Argentina players' racist chants

"It doesn't matter if you are in a moment of euphoria because you have won an important trophy," Lloris told the BBC on Thursday. "It demands even more responsibility when you are a winner."

RECOMMENDED

"We all stand against discrimination and racism. I just think and hope it is a mistake. We all make mistakes sometimes and hopefully they will learn from it."

Argentina's Vice President Victoria Villarruel defended Fernandez and the team and the country's undersecretary for sports, Julio Garro, was removed from his position for suggesting that captain Lionel Messi apologise for the chants.

Lloris, who is France's most capped player and their 2018 World Cup winning captain, said Argentina deserved credit for what they have achieved in the sport in the last few years having become "the face of football in the world".

"You (Argentinian players) are an example for others, especially the kids. It was a proper attack about the French people, especially for the French people who have some African origin and family," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting