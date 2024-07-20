CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Monsoon rains pound India's financial hub
Rains cause partial collapse of residential building, killing one person and injuring four others.
Monsoon rains pound India's financial hub
Monsoon rains lash much of India from June to September and are vital to replenishing rivers and groundwater in the country but the deluge also causes widespread destruction. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 20, 2024

Monsoon rains have pounded India's financial hub of Mumbai, causing the partial collapse of a residential building that killed at least one person, a municipal official said.

A woman died and four others were injured after sections of a four-storey building came crashing down in Grant Road, an affluent suburb in the south of the city.

"The woman who died was not a resident of the building," a spokesperson for the city’s municipal body said on Saturday.

The spokesperson did not confirm whether any residents of the building were missing or had been trapped under the rubble.

RelatedFloods kill at least four in India after heavy rains
RECOMMENDED

Images posted on social media showed rescuers clearing the rubble in the rain.

Monsoon rains lash much of India from June to September and are vital to replenishing rivers and groundwater in the country but the deluge also causes widespread destruction.

Building collapses are common during this period, with old and rickety structures buckling under days of non-stop rain.

In 2021, in the western state of Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital, 200 people were killed by monsoon-triggered floods and landslides that also forced a quarter of a million to evacuate their homes.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting