Monsoon rains have pounded India's financial hub of Mumbai, causing the partial collapse of a residential building that killed at least one person, a municipal official said.

A woman died and four others were injured after sections of a four-storey building came crashing down in Grant Road, an affluent suburb in the south of the city.

"The woman who died was not a resident of the building," a spokesperson for the city’s municipal body said on Saturday.

The spokesperson did not confirm whether any residents of the building were missing or had been trapped under the rubble.