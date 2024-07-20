Israeli air strikes have targeted the Red Sea port of Hudaida in Yemen, Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen's Houthi group, reported.

The strikes, which triggered a massive blaze in the port area on Saturday, killed "two people and wounded 80 others, most of them with severe burns,” the Houthi-affiliated Health Ministry said, according to the group’s SABA news agency.

In a statement on social media, top Houthi official Mohammed Abdulsalam reported the "brutal Israeli aggression against Yemen."

He said the attack targeted "fuel storage facilities and a power plant" in Hudaida "to pressure Yemen to stop supporting" Palestinians under Israeli attack in Gaza.

The Houthis have stepped up attacks against Israel and Western targets, saying they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians.