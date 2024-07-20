WORLD
Israeli air strikes target Yemen's Hudaida port: Houthis
At least two people killed and 80 others wounded, most of them with severe burns, from the Israeli strikes that hit oil facilities in the Yemeni port city of Hudaida, the Health Ministry reports.
The strikes against oil facilities in the port caused fatalities, Al Masirah TV added, citing the Health Ministry. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
July 20, 2024

Israeli air strikes have targeted the Red Sea port of Hudaida in Yemen, Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by Yemen's Houthi group, reported.

The strikes, which triggered a massive blaze in the port area on Saturday, killed "two people and wounded 80 others, most of them with severe burns,” the Houthi-affiliated Health Ministry said, according to the group’s SABA news agency.

In a statement on social media, top Houthi official Mohammed Abdulsalam reported the "brutal Israeli aggression against Yemen."

He said the attack targeted "fuel storage facilities and a power plant" in Hudaida "to pressure Yemen to stop supporting" Palestinians under Israeli attack in Gaza.

The Houthis have stepped up attacks against Israel and Western targets, saying they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel confirmed its "fighter jets struck military targets" in Yemen on Saturday.

The Axios news outlet cited US and Israeli officials as saying that Israel carried out the strikes in retaliation for a Houthi drone strike on Tel Aviv a day before.

On Friday, a long-range drone hit the centre of Tel Aviv in an attack claimed by the Houthi group, which killed one man and wounded four others, the Israeli military and emergency services said.

RelatedWhy did the Houthis open a new front in Red Sea amid Israeli war on Gaza?
SOURCE:Reuters
