WORLD
2 MIN READ
Houthis warn Israel will 'pay the price' after strikes on Yemeni port
Top Houthi official Mohammed Abdulsalam reported a "brutal Israeli aggression against Yemen" in a statement on social media, after Israeli warplanes struck Hudaida port.
Houthis warn Israel will 'pay the price' after strikes on Yemeni port
'We will meet escalation with escalation', Houthi politburo member says. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
July 20, 2024

Israeli strikes on Yemen's Hudaida will be met with "escalation", Houthi official has said, warning Israel will "pay the price".

"The Zionist entity will pay the price for targeting civilian facilities, and we will meet escalation with escalation," Houthi politburo member Mohammed al Bukhaiti said in a post on social media on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel struck the Houthis in Yemen to send a message, a day after a drone attack, claimed by the Houthis, hit Tel Aviv.

"The fire that is currently burning in Hudaida, is seen across the Middle East and the significance is clear," Gallant said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

"The Houthis attacked us over 200 times. The first time that they harmed an Israeli citizen, we struck them. And we will do this in any place where it may be required."

Saturday's strikes, which triggered a raging fire and plumes of black smoke, are the first claimed by Israel in the Arabian peninsula's poorest country, some 1,800 kilometres (1,100 miles) away, analysts said.

Al Masirah TV, citing the Health Ministry, reported several fatalities from the strikes but did not give a toll.

RelatedIsraeli air strikes target Yemen's Hudaida port: Houthis
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone