BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Faulty CrowdStrike update affected 8.5M Windows devices: Microsoft
Software update by CrowdStrike triggered issues that grounded flights, forced broadcasters off air and left customers without access to healthcare or banking services.
Faulty CrowdStrike update affected 8.5M Windows devices: Microsoft
CrowdStrike helped develop a solution that will help Microsoft's Azure infrastructure accelerate a fix. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
July 20, 2024

A global tech outage that was related to a software update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike had affected nearly 8.5 million Microsoft devices, Microsoft said in a blog post.

"We currently estimate that CrowdStrike's update affected 8.5 million Windows devices or less than one percent of all Windows machines," it said in the blog on Saturday.

A software update by global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, one of the largest operators in the industry, triggered systems problems that grounded flights, forced broadcasters off the air and left customers without access to services such as healthcare or banking.

"While the percentage was small, the broad economic and societal impacts reflect the use of CrowdStrike by enterprises that run many critical services," Microsoft said in its blog post.

RelatedWorldwide IT outages affect banks, airlines, broadcasters and companies
RECOMMENDED

Global outage

CrowdStrike has helped develop a solution that will help Microsoft's Azure infrastructure accelerate a fix, Microsoft said, adding that it was working with Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform, sharing information about the effects Microsoft was seeing across the industry.

The air travel industry was recovering on Saturday from the outage that caused thousands of flights to be cancelled, leaving passengers stranded or grappling with hours of delays as airports and airlines were caught up in the IT outage.

Delta Air Lines, one of the hardest-hit airlines, said that as of 1400 GMT on Saturday, more than 600 flights had been cancelled, adding that additional cancellations were expected.

RelatedMicrosoft alert: What is CrowdStrike Falcon and what happens if it fails
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone