Israeli strikes targeted a depot storing ammunition belonging to the Lebanese group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, three security sources have told Reuters news agency.

Late Saturday's strikes on the town of Adloun, about 40 km (25 miles) north of Lebanon's border with Israel, set off a string of loud explosions heard by witnesses across the south of Lebanon.

At least four civilians in Adloun were wounded in the strikes, according to a medical source and a security source.

Lebanese official media has confirmed the Israeli strike on an ammunition depot, lightly injuring three people and causing rockets to explode "until now".

"The raid on the town of Adloun targeted an ammunition depot," Lebanon's National News Agency said, after earlier reporting an Israeli raid on the area, with "rocket still exploding" and the blasts "lightly injuring three citizens".