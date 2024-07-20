A head-on collision between a truck and a passenger bus on a highway in the Bolivian Andes has left 16 people dead and 14 injured, police said.

"So far there have been 16 deaths and 14 injured people who have already been taken to the hospital," traffic officer Nilo Torrico said on Saturday, adding that the drivers of both vehicles were dead.

The accident happened on a road between the Bolivian town of Patacamaya and the town of Tambo Quemado in northern Chile, Torrico told the Unitel channel.

The bus had been heading toward Chile on the busy commercial and tourism route linking the two South American countries.

The initial investigation showed that the truck had crossed into the opposite lane while trying to overtake a vehicle, Torrico said.

"This truck made a prohibited manoeuvre and as a result, we have this unfortunate accident," he said.