Demonstrations were held on Saturday in several cities in Israel to demand a prisoner swap deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza and early elections, according to media reports.

Thousands protested across the nation, including in Tel Aviv, Haifa and Caesarea to insist on a deal that would lead to the release of hostages in Gaza, Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

In Tel Aviv, demonstrators held banners accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “not caring about the lives of hostages held in Gaza.”

At the Horev Junction in Haifa, hundreds demonstrated with a banner that read: “No forgiveness for negligence,” said the newspaper.

Israel estimates around 120 Israelis are held by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, in Gaza.