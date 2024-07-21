Sunday, July 21, 2024

1802 GMT — An Israeli negotiating team will leave for Qatar on Thursday to continue talks on a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal with Palestinian factions, according to Israeli media.

A statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he held “in-depth discussions” on efforts to reach a prisoner swap deal with Hamas.

The discussions came hours before Netanyahu will travel to Washington early Monday for talks with US officials, including President Joe Biden.

1821 GMT — Israeli minister expects prisoner swap deal with Hamas within 2 weeks

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen has said a prisoner swap deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza could be reached within two weeks.

“In two weeks, we should be able to outline the main points of the hostage deal while maintaining the crucial security principles for Israel,” Cohen told Israeli Channel 12.

“The military pressure being applied by the army in Gaza is very important to push Hamas to accept the deal,” he added.

1726 GMT — Israeli attacks on Yemen undermine efforts to end regional violence: Kuwait

Israeli attacks on Yemen have harmed regional security and undermined international efforts to end violence, Kuwait warned.

At least six people were killed and 83 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on Hudaida Port in western Yemen on Saturday, according to the Health Ministry.

1558 GMT — Yemen’s Houthis vow continued support for Gaza despite Israeli attacks

Yemen’s Houthis have said that Israeli attacks would not deter the group from continuing their military escalation in support of war-torn Gaza.

At least six people were killed and 83 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on the port of Hudaida in western Yemen on Saturday, according to the Health Ministry.

1409 GMT — Polio virus found in Gaza can spread across Middle East, Danish academic warns

An academic from the University of Copenhagen has warned that the recently found polio virus in Gaza has the potential to spread across the Middle East.

Flemming Konradsen, a professor of global health, told a Danish state news media outlet on Saturday:

“It is a disease that the whole world is trying to stand together to eradicate. If it spreads in the Middle East, then it is something you are nervous about.”

Konradsen expressed his concerns over the state of the health sector in Gaza.

"What is happening in Gaza now is yet another indicator that the health infrastructure and hygiene have broken down,” he said.

1352 GMT — Israeli drone strike kills 3 Palestinians in Rafah

Three Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli drone strike in Rafah in southern Gaza, according to a medical source.

The attack targeted a group of civilians in the city, witnesses said.

A medical source said the bodies of the victims were transferred to Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis.

1233 GMT — Israeli military sends draft notices for ultra-Orthodox

The Israeli military has issued call-up notices to 1,000 members of the ultra-Orthodox community in a move meant to bolster the army's ranks but which could further inflame tensions between religious and secular Israelis.

The Supreme Court ruled last month that the defence ministry could no longer grant blanket exemptions to Jewish seminary students from the conscript military.

That arrangement had been in place since around the time of Israel's establishment in 1948 when the number of ultra-Orthodox, or Haredi, was tiny.

The new policy shift has been opposed by the two religious parties in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, placing severe strains on the right-wing coalition as the war in Gaza continues.

1215 GMT — Two more Hezbollah fighters killed in border clashes with Israel

Two more members of the Lebanese group Hezbollah have been killed in clashes with the Israeli army, the group has announced.

In separate statements, the group identified the slain fighters as Mustafa Hassan Fawaz and Yassin Hussein Hussein.

It did not provide details about the circumstances of their death, saying only they were killed “on the road to Jerusalem,” in reference to Hezbollah’s fight in support of Palestinian resistance groups facing a devastating Israeli onslaught in Gaza.

The new fatalities brought to 375 Hezbollah fighters who have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces since October 8, 2023, according to an Anadolu Agency tally.

1208 GMT — Ex-Israeli foreign minister calls for ‘complete destruction’ of Yemeni portHudaida

Former Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman has called for the "complete destruction" of the port of Hudaida in western Yemen.

“We must completely destroy the port of Al Hudaida,” Lieberman, the head of the Yisrael Beiteinu Party, told Army Radio.

He claimed that the port is “the main gateway for the supply of Iranian weapons to the Houthis.”

1138 GMT — Iran condemns Israeli attack on Yemen's Hudaida port

Iran has condemned Israel's deadly strike on the port of Hudaida that the Houthis say killed six people and wounded dozens more.

Late on Saturday, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani "strongly condemned" the attack saying it was "an expression of the aggressive behaviour of the child-killing Israeli regime"

Kanani added that Israel and its supporters, including the United States, were "directly responsible for the dangerous and unpredictable consequences of the continued crimes in Gaza, as well as the attacks on Yemen".