An Indian Muslim group has raised concern about the Uttar Pradesh state's government "discriminatory" order for eateries to identify their owners.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, India's largest socioreligious Muslim organisation, expressed concern about the order by the state's government that asked eateries –– including roadside carts –– to display the names of their owners to "avoid confusion" during a Hindu holy pilgrimage when thousands of worshippers will make the journey on foot.

"This is a completely discriminatory and communal decision, anti-national elements will get an opportunity to benefit from this decision and there is fear of serious damage to communal harmony due to this new decree which violates the fundamental rights of citizens as enshrined in the Constitution," Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani said in a statement.

"All the citizens of the country have been given complete freedom in the constitution to wear what they want, eat what they want. There will be no hindrance in their personal choice because this is a matter of the basic rights of the citizens."

Madani said his group has called a meeting of its "legal team tomorrow to discuss the legal aspects of this unconstitutional, illegal order."

Earlier this week, police in the state's Muzaffarnagar district initially ordered all eateries along the pilgrimage route to display the names of their owners.