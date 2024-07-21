Türkiye does not see any fresh negotiation process starting on Cyprus without both sides on the island sitting down and rising from talks "as equals," Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Frankly, we don’t see the possibility of starting a new negotiation process in Cyprus without establishing an equation where both sides sit at the table as equals and leave as equals," Erdogan told reporters on his return flight from an official visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on Sunday.

Commenting on recent remarks by Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias, calling Turks "occupiers," Erdogan said the comment "could not be more impudent," urging Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to put Dendias "in his place."

President Erdogan reiterated that Türkeiye's intervention in Cyprus in 1974 was a peace operation aimed at stopping genocide and restoring order in accordance with international law.

Erdogan mentioned that he and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had agreed at the last NATO summit to avoid inflammatory rhetoric during their respective visits to Cyprus.

"Turkish military has a glorious past of not oppressing even its enemies and never violating the rights of the oppressed. It will continue to act with the same understanding today and in the future. They should know that in the countries where our soldiers set foot, peace reigns, not a culture of occupation."

Focus on political infrastructure, not military bases

Discussing military and strategic developments, Erdogan noted that North Cyprus is constructing new presidential and parliamentary buildings, underscoring Türkiye's focus on political infrastructure over military bases.

He criticised possible plans for a naval base by the Greek Cypriots and their allies, warning that this could escalate tensions, adding: "If necessary, we can also build naval bases and naval structures in the north."

"Steps that will never contribute to peace on the island, increase tensions and lead to violations of international law should be carefully avoided. Being a partner in the massacre in Israel will benefit neither Greeks nor Greece," he warned.

Erdogan also revealed plans for a new Turkish gas production platform, likening it to a strategic base, and highlighted Türkiye's advancing energy independence.

Self-sufficiency in defence technologies

Reflecting on past embargoes, imposed on Türkiye during the peace operation, Erdogan expressed pride in Türkiye's self-sufficiency in defence technologies, from UAVs to advanced missile systems.