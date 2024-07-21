WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli bombing kills another Palestinian journalist in Gaza
Israeli army targeted a house north of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, killing journalist Moatasem Ghorab and four of his family members, medical sources at al-Awda Hospital say.
Israeli bombing kills another Palestinian journalist in Gaza
Palestinian journalists Saadi Modukh and Ahmed Sukkar are reportedly killed, among others, besides injuries as a result of the Israeli army attack on different parts of Gaza City. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Rabiul Islam
July 21, 2024

Another Palestinian journalist has been killed in an Israeli attack on central Gaza, bringing the death toll to 162 since October 7, 2023.

Medical sources at al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza said on Sunday that the Israeli army targeted the Ghorab family house north of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

The attack killed journalist Moatasem Ghorab and four of his family members, including two girls, sources added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7.

More than 38,900 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 89,600 injured, according to local health authorities.

RECOMMENDED

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The ICJ's latest ruling ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war.

RelatedFive Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza in past few hours
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices